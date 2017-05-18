Rouhani, a man of the Islamic Revolut...

Rouhani, a man of the Islamic Revolution, opens Iran to West

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

As Iran's chief nuclear envoy, Hassan Rouhani earned the nickname "diplomat sheikh" when negotiators in 2004 reached a deal that saw the Islamic Republic halt all its enrichment of uranium. Over 10 years later, it would be Rouhani as president who would strike a bargain with world powers to again limit Iran's atomic program, showing once more the cleric's pragmatism in slowly engaging with the West.

