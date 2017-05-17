Rosewater festivals take center stage in central Iran
Each spring rosewater distillation ceremonies, known as Golab-giri, take center stage in central Iran, drawing tens of thousands of visitors to the city of Kashan and its neighboring towns and villages from early May to mid-June. People come to watch how rosewater is made indigenously from harvesting to steaming damask rose petals either at homes or gardens.
