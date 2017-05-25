Results show Iran's Rouhani headed fo...

Results show Iran's Rouhani headed for re-election

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

His nearest rival in the four-man race, hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi, won 38 percent of the vote, according to official tallies that covered more than 99 percent of votes cast. "This hope with which you've entrusted me, I do feel the weight of this responsibility", Rouhani said in a televised address, "and I do pray to God to be a worthy carrier of your hopes and your dreams".

