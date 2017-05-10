Rescued Iranian 'gang member' in op arrested in Turkey's Konya
Iranian citizen who was kidnapped five days ago and rescued by police operation on May 19, was arrested on May 20, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. Iranian Kazem Moradi, 43, was kidnapped for ransom and was subjected to torture, Dogan News Agency reported on May 19. Electronic engineer Moradi, who has an electronic devices factory in Iran, arrived in the western province of Denizli as a tourist to visit a friend on May 11. He then continued on to Konya, where he met an Afghan friend, 31-year-old Majit Shekari.
