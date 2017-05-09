Republican Dold won't seek a fourth r...

Republican Dold won't seek a fourth rematch for Congress with Democrat Schneider

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The ping-pong game of elections in the North Shore between Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider and former Republican Rep. Bob Dold is over. Dold has decided not to seek election in 2018 to the 10th Congressional District, aides familiar with his decision said privately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... 15 hr Faith murders dogs 2
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,475 • Total comments across all topics: 280,896,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC