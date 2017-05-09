Republican Dold won't seek a fourth rematch for Congress with Democrat Schneider
The ping-pong game of elections in the North Shore between Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider and former Republican Rep. Bob Dold is over. Dold has decided not to seek election in 2018 to the 10th Congressional District, aides familiar with his decision said privately.
