Rafsanjani hoped Rouhani wins election: brother
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The late ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani preferred that Hassan Rouhani wins the 2017 election to become Iran's president for a second term, Rafsanjani's brother Mohammad Hashemi told Trend May 8. "The reason was that the government has embarked on some very important undertakings, some of which could not be accomplished in four years and are halfway through and will be done in a second term," Hashemi said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
