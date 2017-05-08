Rafsanjani hoped Rouhani wins electio...

Rafsanjani hoped Rouhani wins election: brother

15 hrs ago Read more: Trend

The late ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani preferred that Hassan Rouhani wins the 2017 election to become Iran's president for a second term, Rafsanjani's brother Mohammad Hashemi told Trend May 8. "The reason was that the government has embarked on some very important undertakings, some of which could not be accomplished in four years and are halfway through and will be done in a second term," Hashemi said.

Chicago, IL

