"Qanei's Residential Building in Iran" wins gold at Italy's A' Design competition

Iranian architect Mohammadreza Qanei has won a golden award for his design of "Qanei's Residential Building in Iran" at the A' Design Award and Competition in the Italian city of Milan, the organizers have announced. The design, which is a project by the Isfahan-based company Polsheer Architects, Planners and Engineers, has been implemented in a building in Isfahan, and was honored in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category.

