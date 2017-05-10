Polls close in Iran presidential election
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Vote counting is expected to start in the Islamic Republic of Iran after polls closed in a presidential election that saw four candidates, including incumbent Hassan Rouhani, competing for the post. The polls closed at 24:00 local time on Friday after voting hours were extended several times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at Iran's presidential candidates
|Fri
|okimar
|1
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|Wed
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May 8
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr 21
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC