On two modes of witnessing: Azadeh Ak...

On two modes of witnessing: Azadeh Akhlaghi and Gauri Gill

16 hrs ago Read more: Chapati Mystery

Ali Shariati, the Iranian revolutionary and socialist, died mysteriously in 1977. Shariati, also a sociologist, wrote Jihad and Shahadat , a rendering of the historico-mythical battle of Karbala, retelling it as the first red revolution.

Chicago, IL

