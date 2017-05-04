NO! Look How IRAN Is Using The Money Obama Gave Them
Well done Obama, you are the ultimate dirtbag and it is almost certain now that there will be blood on your hands before you leave this world. $1.7 BILLION gifted to Iran from Obama in pallets of untraceable currency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr 21
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|Don't get fooled again on Iran
|Feb '17
|Recognize radical...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC