NO! Look How IRAN Is Using The Money ...

NO! Look How IRAN Is Using The Money Obama Gave Them

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Right Wing News

Well done Obama, you are the ultimate dirtbag and it is almost certain now that there will be blood on your hands before you leave this world. $1.7 BILLION gifted to Iran from Obama in pallets of untraceable currency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 280,787,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC