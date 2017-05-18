New WHO data highlights improvements ...

New WHO data highlights improvements made by countries in collecting death statistics

Almost half of all deaths globally are now recorded with a cause, new data from the World Health Organization show, highlighting improvements countries have made on collecting vital statistics and monitoring progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals . Of the estimated 56 million deaths globally in 2015, 27 million were registered with a cause of death, according to WHO's annual World Health Statistics.



