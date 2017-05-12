Naft Tehran claims Iran's Hazfi Cup title
Naft Tehran defeated Tractor Sazi of Tabriz to win Iran's Knockout Cup, locally known as the Hazfi Cup, Tasnim news agency reported on Friday. Naft Tehran, coached by Ali Daei, edged past Tractor Sazi 1-0 in Khorramshahr Naftogaz Arvandan Stadium on Thursday night and berthed a place at the 2018 AFC Champions League.
