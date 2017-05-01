Much Ado About Nothing: Politico's Iran Deal Investigation Debunked

Secretary of State John Kerry listens as President Barack Obama meets with a group of veterans and Gold Star Mothers to discuss the Iran nuclear deal at the White House on September 10, 2015. It is a sign of the times that when we need to march in defense of facts, of women deserving equal rights, and of science not being a Chinese conspiracy, we also have to defend something as self-evident as the undeniable value of the nuclear deal with Iran from 2015.

