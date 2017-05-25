Mohammad Mohaddessin Discusses the Re...

Mohammad Mohaddessin Discusses the Recent Sham Presidential Election in Iran

Iran Liberty

A very important Interview with Mohammad Mohaddessin, Interview with Mohammad Mohaddessin, Chairman of the NCRI Foreign Affairs Committee on the recent sham presidential election in Iran. The sham presidential election in Iran came to an end but the conflict and rift at the top of the clerical regime did not.

Chicago, IL

