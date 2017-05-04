Miners at disaster site besiege Iranian president's car

Workers angry over killing of 35 in mining accident surround presidential SUV in rare show of protest against top elected official In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, center, addresses coal miners during his visit to the site of a deadly mine explosion in Zemestanyourt mine, near Azadshar, northern Iran, Sunday, May 7, 2017. TEHRAN, Iran - Angry coal miners besieged a car carrying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday after he visited the site of a deadly mine explosion, a rare protest targeting the nation's top elected official as he campaigns for re-election.

