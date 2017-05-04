Miners at disaster site besiege Irani...

Miners at disaster site besiege Iranian president's car

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Workers angry over killing of 35 in mining accident surround presidential SUV in rare show of protest against top elected official In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, center, addresses coal miners during his visit to the site of a deadly mine explosion in Zemestanyourt mine, near Azadshar, northern Iran, Sunday, May 7, 2017. TEHRAN, Iran - Angry coal miners besieged a car carrying Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday after he visited the site of a deadly mine explosion, a rare protest targeting the nation's top elected official as he campaigns for re-election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,543 • Total comments across all topics: 280,856,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC