Melania Trump once again snubs Donald...

Melania Trump once again snubs Donald Trump

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Furthermore, referring to the May 19 presidential elections in Iran , Reformist newspaper Aftab-e Yazd said, "Trump, [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia didn't think that Hassan Rouhani would be re-elected in Iran's elections, and they hoped that his [conservative] rival [cleric Ebrahim Raisi] would win, and now they believe that they have lost an opportunity for creating a crisis for Iran".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May 19 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May 8 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,891 • Total comments across all topics: 281,312,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC