Melania Trump once again snubs Donald Trump

Furthermore, referring to the May 19 presidential elections in Iran , Reformist newspaper Aftab-e Yazd said, "Trump, [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia didn't think that Hassan Rouhani would be re-elected in Iran's elections, and they hoped that his [conservative] rival [cleric Ebrahim Raisi] would win, and now they believe that they have lost an opportunity for creating a crisis for Iran".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.