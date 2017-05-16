Market Extra: Why Iran poses most 'underappreciated' upside to oil prices

Forget about the looming OPEC meeting set for May 25. There's another key event as soon as this week that could cause a major shake-up in the oil market, adding to crude's recent rally. Iranians head to the polls on Friday in a presidential election that could have implications for the nuclear deal with the U.S. and the current sanctions relief that allow the country to sell oil internationally, according to analysts at RBC Capital Markets.

