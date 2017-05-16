Market Extra: Why Iran poses most 'underappreciated' upside to oil prices
Forget about the looming OPEC meeting set for May 25. There's another key event as soon as this week that could cause a major shake-up in the oil market, adding to crude's recent rally. Iranians head to the polls on Friday in a presidential election that could have implications for the nuclear deal with the U.S. and the current sanctions relief that allow the country to sell oil internationally, according to analysts at RBC Capital Markets.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May 8
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr 21
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
