Kuwait after maintaining dialogue between Iran, Arab states

14 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Kuwaiti deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah said his country is looking for paths through which the dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Islamic Republic continues. He noted that Kuwait and the GCC member states are not seeking to establish a political and military coalition with Washington, and that they are striving to strengthen their ties with Moscow as well.

Chicago, IL

