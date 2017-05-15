Karoubi to vote for Rouhani in Iran's presidential election

Mehdi Karoubi, 80, and fellow reformist Mirhossein Mousavi ran for election in June 2009 and became figureheads for Iranians who protested against the vote they believed was rigged to bring back President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Photo - Files Mehdi Karoubi, 80, and fellow reformist Mirhossein Mousavi ran for election in June 2009 and became figureheads for Iranians who protested against the vote they believed was rigged to bring back President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.