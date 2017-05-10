Iran's Zarif says Riyadh - dangerousl...

Iran's Zarif says Riyadh - dangerously' seeking tension

Tehran Times

Days after the Saudi deputy crown prince ruled out dialogue with Tehran, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Saudi Arabia is pursuing a "dangerous policy" in seeking tension with Iran. In unusually blunt remarks on May 2, Saudi Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman accused Iran of trying "to reach the focal point of Muslims ," saying that he would protect his kingdom against what he called Iranian efforts to dominate the Muslim world.

Chicago, IL

