Iran's Rowhani draws US fire after election victory

Iran's President Hassan Rowhani was still celebrating his resounding re-election win when he became the target of criticism from the country's long-standing foe the United States. Rowhani, a 68-year-old moderate cleric who struck a 2015 A nuclear deal with world powers, said Iranians had chosen the "path of engagement" and rejected extremism after he took 57 per cent of the vote against 38 per cent for hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi.

