Iran's Rouhani secures endorsement of key pro-reform leader ahead of elections

A former Iranian president banned from speaking openly has defied the restrictions Tuesday to endorse President Hassan Rouhani for a second term, warning potential voters against Iran's isolation if a hard-line opponent is elected to power later this month. Mohammad Khatami, a pro-reform leader who served two terms as president from 1997 to 2005, announced on his website that he would support Rouhani, who is also a moderate, for reelection on May 19. Iran is in the middle of a campaign blitz with two potential challengers to Rouhani.

