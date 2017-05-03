Iran's Rouhani secures endorsement of...

Iran's Rouhani secures endorsement of key pro-reform leader ahead of elections

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A former Iranian president banned from speaking openly has defied the restrictions Tuesday to endorse President Hassan Rouhani for a second term, warning potential voters against Iran's isolation if a hard-line opponent is elected to power later this month. Mohammad Khatami, a pro-reform leader who served two terms as president from 1997 to 2005, announced on his website that he would support Rouhani, who is also a moderate, for reelection on May 19. Iran is in the middle of a campaign blitz with two potential challengers to Rouhani.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,982 • Total comments across all topics: 280,743,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC