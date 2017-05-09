Iran's Rouhani lashes rivals with rare criticism of security forces, ruling clerics
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani flashes a victory sign as he arrives for a campaign rally in Tehran, May 9, 2017. Iran's moderate president, Hassan Rouhani, has delivered rare rebukes in recent days to the country's powerful Shiite clergy and allied security forces, striking out at rivals and their hard-line backers ahead of his reelection bid next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|20 hr
|Faith murders dogs
|2
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr 21
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC