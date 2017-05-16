Iran's Moderates Rally Round Rouhani ...

Iran's Moderates Rally Round Rouhani to Fight Hardline Challenge

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's re-election campaign received a lift as a fellow moderate withdrew from the race, and he was endorsed by the influential grandson of the founder of the Islamic Republic. Eshagh Jahangiri, who from the outset had used his speeches to encourage support for a second Rouhani term when Iranians vote on May 19, announced Tuesday he was pulling out.  He had appeared at a Tehran rally alongside Rouhani on Saturday, where he was cheered by the president's supporters.

Chicago, IL

