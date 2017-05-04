Iran's May 19 Election Will Not Chang...

Iran's May 19 Election Will Not Change Nature of Brutal Regime, Critics Say

The May 19 election in Iran will make very little difference to Tehran's major policies of repression and terror-sponsorship, two critics of the regime said during a press conference discussion in Paris on the upcoming vote. But it will likely add to a process of weakening the regime, they said, particularly if the Trump administration's Iran policy review now underway results in policy shifts and greater economic difficulties.



