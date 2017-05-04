Iran's longest serving football playe...

Iran's longest serving football player Sadeghi hangs up his boots

19 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Saipa had to defeat already relegated Machine Sai to avoid Iran Professional League relegation and eventually won the match in the injury time. Sadeghi joined Keshavarz Karaj at the age of thirteen and played at the club until 1995, where he was spotted by Persepolis and joined their academy.

Chicago, IL

