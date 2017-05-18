Iranians voting to choose their president at the Iranian Embassy in Cairo - Press photo
The embassy opened its doors to the Iranians from 8 a.m. for 12 hours, according to the Iranian Interest Section in Cairo on Saturday. Mohamed Mahmoudian, IIS chief, supervised the electoral process and asserted that the Iranian people are capable of proving loyalty to the Islamic Republic of Iran through their participation in the presidential election.
