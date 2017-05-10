Iranians refused visas for York drama trip
A LIVE Shakespeare performance by a group of Iranian students in York today has been cancelled after they were refused visas to enter the UK. The former and current students of performing arts had been due to perform Coriolanus at York St John University 's Temple Hall this afternoon as part of the York International Shakespeare Festival.
