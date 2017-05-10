Iranians cannot vote in Canada in upc...

Iranians cannot vote in Canada in upcoming election

12 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

According to the federal Canadian government, no polling stations will be set up for Iranian citizens in Canada to participate in Iran's upcoming presidential election. The decision came a month after Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York sent a diplomatic note to Canadian officials requesting that polling stations be established for the May 19 election, according to the Iranian interests section at the Pakistani embassy in Washington.

Chicago, IL

