Iranians cannot vote in Canada in upcoming election
According to the federal Canadian government, no polling stations will be set up for Iranian citizens in Canada to participate in Iran's upcoming presidential election. The decision came a month after Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York sent a diplomatic note to Canadian officials requesting that polling stations be established for the May 19 election, according to the Iranian interests section at the Pakistani embassy in Washington.
