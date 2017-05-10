Iranian state TV says gunmen killed 2...

Iranian state TV says gunmen killed 2 policemen in the south

Iran's state TV says gunmen opened fire on the police in the southern city of Ahvaz, killing two policemen. Col. Ali Ghasempour , deputy police chief of the oil-rich Khuzestan province where Ahvaz is located, says the attack is under investigation.

