Iranian state TV: Death toll in mine explosion rises to 42
Iranian state TV: Death toll in mine explosion rises to 42 A government official said the bodies were taken to forensics experts for identification. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pYWDxV In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, center, addresses coal miners during his visit to the site of a deadly mine explosion in Zemestanyourt mine, near Azadshar, northern Iran, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|7 hr
|Faith murders dogs
|2
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr 21
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC