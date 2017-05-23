Iranian Refugee Now Human Rights Acti...

Iranian Refugee Now Human Rights Activist in Charlottesville

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

A man that escaped imprisonment and torture in his home country of Iran is now a human rights activist in Charlottesville. Rahim Hamid, an international journalist, believes that his people back in the once independent Al-Ahwaz region are being persecuted by the Iranian government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Iran's presidential candidates May 19 okimar 1
News Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam... May 17 Jeeshush Sheeeria 1
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May 8 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr '17 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr '17 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC