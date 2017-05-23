Iranian President Rouhani won reelection. Here's how reformists got him there.
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Supporters of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attend an election rally in Tehran on May 9. In elections on Friday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani won a second term and reform candidates gained seats in municipal councils across the country. A right-wing conservative in the 1980s, Rouhani ran as a moderate in 2013, and today reformists are celebrating his landslide victory.
