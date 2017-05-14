Iranian President Rouhani Challenges Hardliners 'Arrest me'
Rouhani is seeking to draw the estimated 40 percent Iran's 55 million population who do not usually vote to the polls. Iranian President Hasan Rouhani on Friday challenged a fellow candidate in the country's presidential elections to "issue an arrest warrant" against him, as the moderate figure continues to adopt a combative approach during his quest for re-election.
