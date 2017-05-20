Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wins...

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wins re-election in victory for moderates

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani handily won re-election in what amounts to a victory for the Shiite nation's reformist camp and a sign that citizens favor fruitful engagement with the outside world. "I humbly bow my head down to you," Rouhani said to his people in a tweet translated from Farsi.

Chicago, IL

