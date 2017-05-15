Iranian, foreign scholars honored wit...

Iranian, foreign scholars honored with Ferdowsi Plaque

16 hrs ago

A number of Iranian and foreign scholars and promoters of Persian literature have been honored with Ferdowsi Plaques in memory of the poet of the Persian epic masterpiece Shahnameh. The literati received the plaques during a ceremony held by the University of Ferdowsi in Mashhad on Monday to celebrate National Ferdowsi Day, the organizers announced.

