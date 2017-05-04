Iranian Defense Minister Dehghan Warns Saudi Arabia Over 'Battle' Comments

Iran says it would hit back at nearly all of regional rival Saudi Arabia's territory with the exception of Islam's holiest places if the Saudis do anything "ignorant." Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan's comments on May 7 came after the Saudi deputy crown prince made what Tehran said were "unlawful and inflammatory" remarks accusing Tehran of attempting to dominate the Muslim world and suggesting any battlefield would be inside Iran, not Saudi Arabia.

