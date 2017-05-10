Iran welcomes China's new Silk Road initiative

Iranian Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Ali Tayyebnia has welcomed the idea of reviving the Silk Road proposed by China, underlining that the plan will fortify ties and solidarity among countries along the ancient road. Speaking to China Radio International on Thursday, Tayyebnia said the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative is important, noting that the plan will increase solidarity among countries, IRNA reported.

