Iran waits for Turkey's investigation results of TV head's murder
Tehran, Iran, May 1 By Mehdi Sepahvand -- Trend: Iran is currently waiting for police investigation results of a case of assassination of a head of GEM TV channel. Tehran has been following the case through diplomatic channels and has asked the Turkish government to clarify the case, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi told Trend May 1. The head of GEM TV channel who last year had been sentenced in absentia to six years in prison by a Tehran court, was shot dead in Istanbul together with a business partner on April 29 evening.
