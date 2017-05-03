Iran Using Cash From Nuclear Deal to ...

Iran Using Cash From Nuclear Deal to Grow Militarily

No longer content to stand in the streets, burn American flags and complain about the "Great Satan," Iran is going on the offensive by building up their military, and they're using cash obtained through Obama's nuclear deal to do it. Iran is using the billions in cash resources provided under the landmark nuclear deal to engage in an unprecedented military buildup meant to transform the Islamic Republic's fighting force into an "offensive" juggernaut, according to a largely unreported announcement by Iranian military leaders that has sparked concern among U.S. national security insiders and sources on Capitol Hill.

