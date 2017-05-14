Iran to provide Hajj pilgrims with electronic bracelets for safety
Tehran, May 14 - Iranian pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia for this year's Hajj ceremonies will be kitted up with electronic bracelets to avert possible problems, Tasnim news agency quoted an official as saying on Saturday. Iran Electronics Industries has designed and manufactured the bracelets and will also process data from the devices, Head of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization Hamid Mohammadi told Tasnim.
