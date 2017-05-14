Iran to provide Hajj pilgrims with el...

Iran to provide Hajj pilgrims with electronic bracelets for safety

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Tehran, May 14 - Iranian pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia for this year's Hajj ceremonies will be kitted up with electronic bracelets to avert possible problems, Tasnim news agency quoted an official as saying on Saturday. Iran Electronics Industries has designed and manufactured the bracelets and will also process data from the devices, Head of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization Hamid Mohammadi told Tasnim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni... May 8 Death for apostasy 1
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,720 • Total comments across all topics: 280,994,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC