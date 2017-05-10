Iran to Participate in Islamic Solida...

Iran to Participate in Islamic Solidarity Games with 160 athletes

Islamic Republic of Iran has sent 160 athletes to the fourth Islamic Solidarity Games, which will get underway in Baku on Friday. Iranian female shooter Mahlagha Jambozorg has been named as the flag-bearer of the Persians' delegation at the forthcoming edition.

