Iran to hold int'l tender to finance ...

Iran to hold int'l tender to finance plane purchase

Read more: Xinhuanet

Iran will hold an international tender to find financers for its plane purchases from the aviation giants Airbus and Boeing, Press TV reported on Sunday. The national flag-carrier "Iran Air is preparing the tender documents so that they would be sent to all credible financers across the world," Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan, Iran's deputy minister of road and urban development, was quoted as saying.

