Iran shows growing interest to multimodal transportation through Armenia

Delegation led by the Head of Railway Department at Armenian Ministry of Transport and Communication Arsen Musoyan along with the Head of the "South Caucasus Railway" CJSC Sergey Valko visited the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday and held meetings with members of the Iranian business community, transport companies and representatives of 46 ministries and governmental agencies. As the ministry reported in a release, Ambassador of Armenia to Iran Artsashes Tumanyan greatly contributed to organization and conduct of the meeting.   During the discussion, the "South Caucasus Railway" CJSC presented the project of the multimodal transportation of goods from Iran to Europe and vice versa through the territory of Armenia.

