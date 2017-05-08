Iran, S. Korea bolster co-op in susta...

Iran, S. Korea bolster co-op in sustainable development, wetland conservation

15 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Ramsar Mayor Nosratollah Kouzehgar and Suncheon Mayor Cho Choong-hoon inked a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in sustainable development and conservation of wetlands, the Department of Environment official website reported on Saturday. Ramsar Regional Centre for Central and West Asia with the goal of enhancing the implementation of the Ramsar Convention in the region through training, research, advocacy and public awareness programs was established in in the Iranian city of Ramsar, the northern province of Mazandaran, in 2002.

Chicago, IL

