Iran-North Korea Military Link And Missile Collaboration Poses Major Threat To U.S.
Pentagon officials have discovered additional evidence of North Korean influence in Iran, per Fox News. The observation was made when Iran attempted to launch a cruise missile from a "midget" submarine earlier this week.
