Iran in talks with UK over jetliner e...

Iran in talks with UK over jetliner export funding

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran is in talks with Britain's export credit agency to facilitate the financing of aircraft sales to state airline IranAir as part of its pact with world powers to lift sanctions over its nuclear program, a senior Iranian official said, Reuters reported. IranAir's plan to buy more than 180 jets from Airbus [AIR.PA] and Boeing is the most visible economic deal on the table after major powers last year lifted most sanctions on Iran in return for restrictions on its nuclear activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For... Apr 23 Trump s Birtherex... 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr 22 Death on 2 Legs 3
News Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ... Apr 21 Alford 4
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi Mar '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Navy commander surrendered to Iran to protect O... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News Don't get fooled again on Iran Feb '17 Recognize radical... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC