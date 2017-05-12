Iran expects Middle East railways int...

Iran expects Middle East railways integration in near future

6 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

"As a linkage between East and West, the Middle East has a great role in boosting the region's railway traffic," IRNA quoted Saeid Mohammadzadeh, the managing director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways as saying. Mohammadzadeh made the remarks in the 19th UIC Regional Assembly for the Middle East which was held in Tehran on Tuesday.

