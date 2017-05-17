Iran defeat Mongolia at Afc U-20 Futsal Championship opener

A stirring first half display helped the Islamic Republic of Iran seal a comfortable 6-0 Group D win over Mongolia on Wednesday to announce their arrival at the inaugural AFC U-20 Futsal Championship in some style. Having not played on Matchday One, the Iranians proved too hot to handle for a Mongolian side which only 24 hours earlier had been celebrating an opening day defeat of the United Arab Emirates.

