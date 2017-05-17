Iran defeat Mongolia at Afc U-20 Futsal Championship opener
A stirring first half display helped the Islamic Republic of Iran seal a comfortable 6-0 Group D win over Mongolia on Wednesday to announce their arrival at the inaugural AFC U-20 Futsal Championship in some style. Having not played on Matchday One, the Iranians proved too hot to handle for a Mongolian side which only 24 hours earlier had been celebrating an opening day defeat of the United Arab Emirates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran leader hits out at 'unworthy' election cam...
|9 hr
|Jeeshush Sheeeria
|1
|10 Male Muslim Scholars Who Resist Islamic Puni...
|May 8
|Death for apostasy
|1
|Religion of Evil: Iran Arrests 30+ Gay Men, For...
|Apr 23
|Trump s Birtherex...
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr 22
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|Shots fired as Iran arrests over 30 gay men in ...
|Apr 21
|Alford
|4
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Iran pilgrims to join this year's hajj: Saudi
|Mar '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC