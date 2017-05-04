Iran, Colombia move to deepen tourism, handicrafts ti

Iran's tourism chief and Colombia's accredited ambassador to Tehran have welcomed further cooperation in the arenas of tourism, cultural heritage, and handicrafts, IRNA reported. Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Organization Director Zahra Ahmadipour hailed active presence of Colombian travelers, experts, and investors in Iran during a meeting with Juan Alfredo Pinto Saavedra at the CHTHO headquarters on Tuesday.

